Universities push anti-racist manipulation as real world rejects DEI: WATCH

Campus Reform Student Spokesperson Emily Sturge joined the Steve Gruber Show to discuss the manipulative use of “implicit bias” testing in higher education.

”It’s a clear attempt to indoctrinate students with leftist ideology,” Sturge told Gruber’s audience Wednesday. “Students take the test; the test tells them they’re racist and an awful human being — and the students are led to believe that their only path to redemption is to become a leftist.”

A 300-level University of Tennessee business course requires students to subject themselves to a test described by one student as “a shame ritual designed to make us feel bad.” The controversial test, provided by Harvard University’s Project Implicit, ostensibly measures individuals’ tendencies to stereotype others.

”These tests are divisive; they’re manipulative; they’re morally wrong; and of course they have no place in our education system,” Sturge said.