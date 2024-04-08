University administrator bought 500 feet of nylon rope ahead of planned ‘intro to bondage’ workshop led by rape-porn author: EXCLUSIVE

Campus Reform reported this February that Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) abruptly canceled an “Introduction to Bondage” workshop after facing strong opposition online. Now, internal records obtained by Campus Reform show that the university spent more than $100 on various supplies ahead of the event, including nylon rope.



The university paper The Collegiate Commons reported that the planned bondage workshop was upcoming, and revealed that the event instructor, “Fynch,” is the author of pornographic stories, including at least one story involving a graphic description of gang rape. Fynch also has an account on a website with ties to child pornography, per the outlet



The Office of Health and Wellness had scheduled the event as part of its “Healthy Relationships Week” open to all students.

The Indiana University School of Social Work (IUSSW) also reportedly promoted the event.

Records obtained by Campus Reform detailed an order placed by Assistant Director of Health and Wellness Ryan Anderson for ‘Healthy Relationships Week.” Purchases included 500 feet of black nylon rope and 1000 ’extra heavy-duty’ paper grocery bags, totaling over $100. The order was placed by













Devina Jani, a social worker at IUSSW, emailed the Health and Wellness team on Feb. 6 to inform them of the story by The Collegiate Commons that had sparked public concerns about the event.









Eric Teske, Director of Health and Wellness promotion at IUPUI replied: “We planned the event with the best intentions and appreciate you helping to market our Healthy Relationships Week initiatives, and I’m so sorry IUSSW’s cross posting was mentioned in that story in a negative light.”







In the context of the event, IUPUI originally described bondage as “a form of consensual and recreational sex play that involves tying, restraining, or binding a person with rope, handcuffs, or other items that can restrict movement.” The event was set to be led by Fynch with some assistance from others, including Anderson.



Campus Reform has contacted Devina Jani, Eric Teske, Ryan Anderson, and IUPUI for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.



