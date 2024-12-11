University at Buffalo spends $44k on sexuality research; one study examines why parents reject LGBTQ education for minors

The Gender Institute at the University of Buffalo has allocated $44,000 to faculty researching topics related to women, gender, and sexuality.

One awarded psychology professor, Kim Chaney, plans to research why parents may oppose or support teachings of sexuality to minors through her study, “Parents’ Beliefs about the Motivations of LGBTQ+ Inclusive Curriculum in K-12 Education.”

Chaney’s research expertise is based around “lay theories of prejudice,” including the effects of prejudice on “marginalized and privileged” individuals, particularly, as stated on Buffalo’s website.

Another awarded project titled, “Sex in the Clinic: Intersex Prevalence and Response,” examines intersex traits and the corresponding medical care.

This study led by Kelsey Lewis, an assistant professor in the Department of Global Gender and Sexuality Studies, critiques the truth of binary sex and prepares this work as “part of a broader effort to reform biology and health care to be more inclusive of sex diversity.”

Grants have been awarded to 10 faculty in nine different departments ranging from $1,000 to $7,000 per scholarship.

Victoria Walcott, director of The Gender Institute says her department is “thrilled to fund the innovative research.”

The Gender Institute is “Dedicated to advancing women’s and LGBTQ leadership, vision, and influence.”

According to the university, the awarded research projects are meant to showcase the “breadth and depth of scholarship at UB.”

Various other projects include research into the intersection of queer theory, Judaism, and secularism. Another examines how law schools have adapted to the American Bar Association’s inclusion of a third-gender option policy.

Michael Xenos, a senior at the University of Buffalo, calls the grants a “large waste of funds.”

“Modern gender theory is not widely accepted amongst most college students, so academic institutions should not be funding projects that help shape the ‘woke’ narrative. $44,000 could be put towards on-campus projects that would actually make a difference for students,” Xenos added.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Buffalo, The Gender Institute, Kim Chaney, and Kelsey Lewis for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.