University diversity and inclusion staff raises BLM flag on campus to mark Black History Month

Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois raised a “Black Lives Matter” flag to celebrate Black History Month.

Campus Reform obtained images from the event, which was hosted by the university’s Office of Belonging, Access and Engagement, which was renamed from the Office of Inclusion and Academic Engagement.

The head of the Office of Belonging, Access, and Engagement is the Inaugural Senior Diversity & Inclusion Officer and Executive Director, the university’s webpage states.

In a Feb. 4 Instagram post, the university shared pictures of students raising the Black Lives Matter flag. ’

“Kicking off our start of Black History Month at EIU by raising up the Black Lives Matter flag!,” the Office of Belonging, Access and Engagement wrote on Instagram.

Campus Reform has contacted Eastern Illinois University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.