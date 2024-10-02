University fires former chancellor who remained as professor despite making porn

A public university in Wisconsin has fully terminated a former chancellor and professor who made pornographic videos.

On Friday, the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse (UW–La Crosse) fired Joe Gow from his faculty post, which comes after he was fired as chancellor in December for creating and posting pornographic videos on several internet sites. Gow was previously removed from his role as chancellor of UW-La Crosse, but his contract as chancellor afforded him a position as a tenured faculty member in the event that he ever was removed from his role as chancellor.

The motion to dismiss Gow passed by a vote of 17-0.

Gow strongly objected to the Regents’ decision to dismiss him, characterizing them as anti-free speech “hypocrites.”

“We might as well take down that famous plaque on the front of Bascom Hall because the people who fired me today aren’t a Board of Regents — they’re a Board of Hypocrites,” Gow reportedly said after learning of his termination. “They have zero credibility on free speech and expression.”

Gow previously came under fire in 2018 for inviting a pornographic actress to speak at UW-La Crosse. The woman, who was paid $5,000 for her appearance, reportedly characterized pornography use as “acceptable” during her talk to students.

University of Wisconsin System Attorney Wade Harris praised the decision to terminate Gow’s tenure, stressing Gow’s apparent lack of alignment with UW’s mission and values.

“Dr. Gow just doesn’t get it, or is unable to acknowledge that his conduct is harmful to the [UW-La Crosse] campus community and a distraction from its core mission,” Harrison recently told university officials.

Campus Reform has reported previously on Gow’s removal from the UW–La Crosse chancellorship. In May, the former chancellor described feeling “puzzled” in response to his demotion.

“I understand why UW leaders didn’t want me to continue as chancellor, but I am puzzled by their determination to keep me from returning to the classroom,” Gow said. “After all, these are the same people who, at a board meeting held just weeks before my firing, energetically affirmed the importance of promoting free speech on our campuses.”

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) took Gow’s side throughout the dismissal process, affording him legal assistance and stating that the decision to fire Gow reflected a lack of commitment to free speech.

“FIRE has said time and time again: public universities cannot sacrifice the First Amendment to protect their reputations,” FIRE attorney Zach Greenberg reportedly said in a statement. “We’re disappointed UW caved to donors and politicians by throwing a tenured professor under the bus.”

Campus Reform has reached out to UW–La Crosse and FIRE for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.