University of Akron halts 'Rethinking Race' forum due to anti-DEI executive order

Following President Donald Trump’s executive order against Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) in the federal government, the University of Akron canceled an event on “Rethinking Race.”

“While the University offers a variety of events for students and the community, we must do so in the context of a state institution that is required to abide by law, regulations and guidance at both the federal and state levels, from which we receive funding,” a university spokesperson said in a statement obtained by ABC5.

“As a result of that guidance, the University has decided not to budget for Rethinking Race this year,” the spokesperson continued.

The University of Akron’s website includes a page that describes the “Rethinking Race” forum and highlights its connections to DEI initiatives.

“In 1997, U.S. President William J. Clinton chose The University of Akron as the location for his first Town Hall Meeting on Race,” the page reads. “In honor of this historic moment, University of Akron students, faculty, and staff have come together annually to plan a series of events known as Rethinking Race.”

“The Rethinking Race forum offers a series of films, performances, conversations, and keynote speakers to engage our community with important topics related to social justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion,” the page continues.

The forum was offered by the school’s Office of Inclusion and Equity, according to the university website.

The university also has an office dedicated to “Community Engagement, Opportunity, and Belonging.” The web page for the office lists the six faculty or staff members that compose it, including a director of the Office of Multicultural Development.

The university also has a “Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Advisory Council” with over two dozen members.

Some Akron students were quick to defend DEI programs when asked about Trump’s executive order. One sophomore told ABC5 that having DEI programs is “insanely important.”

Others in the state have been more critical of race and gender-conscious programs, which they see as potentially discriminatory.

Ohio State Senator Jerry Cirino recently described DEI as “institutionalized discrimination paid for by the taxpayers,” according to Signal Cleveland.

This is not the first time that the University of Akron has made headlines about race-based programs. Last year, the Buckeye Institute conducted an investigation that found that the university’s law school had a program that allegedly violated federal law by offering racially exclusive opportunities for students.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Akron for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.