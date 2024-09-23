University of Alabama student government moves to eliminate DEI position

The University of Alabama’s Student Government Association Senate recently voted in favor of a bill replacing a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) position and removing certain references to identity in the position’s description.

The state of Alabama passed a law banning public money from funding DEI efforts at colleges and universities in March, as Campus Reform reported at the time.

The SGA bill, which was announced in August, would bring the association into compliance with Alabama law. Under the measure, the current position of Vice President for DEI would be replaced by the Vice President for Belonging and Wellness.

The current description of the Vice President for DEI found in the SGA Constitution is as follows: “The Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion shall propose and execute the policies of the SGA insuring the inclusivity of all students, regardless of gender identity or expression, ability, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, age, language, religious beliefs or any and all backgrounds, while simultaneously serving as the SGA’s liaison to students of cultural, racial, or ethnic minority, international students, LGBTQIA+ students, veteran students, students with disabilities, and students who may feel underrepresented or marginalized at any point in their time on campus.”

According to The Crimson White, the school’s student-run newspaper, the new office’s role is “promoting holistic student wellbeing and emphasizing the breadth of thoughts, backgrounds, and lived experiences of our student body.” References to “gender identity,” “race,” and other identities have reportedly been removed.

The Crimson White also reported that university administrators were in discussions with the SGA about the best way of bringing the school-funded student group into compliance. In August, the University of Alabama informed its Black Student Union that it had to move its office off campus.

Many universities across the country are rebranding DEI offices to comply with state laws. The University of Florida renamed its “Office of Inclusion and Multicultural Engagement” to the “Office of Community and Belonging.” Schools throughout the University of Mississippi system performed a similar move in August.

Campus Reform contacted the University of Alabama and the Student Government Association for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.