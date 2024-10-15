University of Alabama student government nixes ‘DEI Passport Program’

The University of Alabama’s Student Government Association (SGA) has officially started the Capstone Wellness Explorer program, which replaced the “DEI Passport Program,” earlier this year.

Both programs encourage students to attend university events. The Capstone Wellness program tracks student participation in the “7 dimensions of Student Wellness: academic, social, spiritual, career, financial, psychological, and physical wellness.”

The SGA had to nix the “DEI Passport Program” after state officials prohibited taxpayer money from funding diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives at state colleges and universities.

“Through this Passport, SGA will highlight accessible and engaging opportunities for students to gain Social Enrichment, Cultural Exploration, and Educational Engagement to foster diversity, equity, and inclusion at the Capstone,” a previous description of the program says.

The replacement is one of many moves the University of Alabama student government has had to make in response to Senate Bill 129, which banned money from funding DEI at public universities.

The SGA “Vice President for Belonging and Wellness” position replaced the now-defunct “Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.”

The position description relied significantly on identity-based references.

“The Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion shall propose and execute the policies of the SGA insuring [sic] the inclusivity of all students, regardless of gender identity or expression, ability, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, age, language, religious beliefs or any and all backgrounds, while simultaneously serving as the SGA’s liaison to students of cultural, racial, or ethnic minority, international students, LGBTQIA+ students, veteran students, students with disabilities, and students who may feel underrepresented or marginalized at any point in their time on campus,” it said.

The new Vice President for Belonging and Wellness oversees the Capstone Wellness Explorer program.

The student government also recently voted to eliminate references to “DEI” from its documents.

In August, the university informed the Black Student Union that it would have to move its offices from campus to comply with the new state law.

Earlier this year, Auburn University, Jacksonville State University, and the University of South Alabama all announced the closure of diversity, equity, and inclusion offices.

Campus Reform contacted the Student Government Association and the University of Alabama for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.