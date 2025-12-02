University of Alabama suspends identify-based student magazines as 'unlawful proxies'

The University of Alabama has shut down two student-run magazines, Alice and Nineteen Fifty-Six, after determining their editorial focus may violate guidelines on discrimination in federally-funded programs.

According to student newspaper The Crimson White, the decision follows a memo from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, issued in July, which cautioned public institutions against using indirect stand-ins for race, gender, or other protected traits.

The memo, while non-binding, has led schools to reevaluate student programs tied to identity-based missions.

According to university officials, the two suspended magazines, Alice, centered on women’s lifestyle content, and Nineteen Fifty-Six, which focused on black student culture, were classified as “unlawful proxies” for identity-based selection.

While neither outlet restricted participation by race or gender, administrators said their targeted missions raised compliance concerns.

The move has sparked backlash on campus. Editors from both publications condemned the decision as censorship and a setback for student journalism, while supporters launched a petition demanding their reinstatement.

University officials said the decision was not prompted by a formal complaint but stemmed from internal compliance reviews.

The shutdown marks a broader shift on campuses navigating legal pressure to roll back programs that highlight specific identity groups. Both magazines had published regularly and received funding through student life budgets.

Alice debuted in 2015, and Nineteen Fifty-Six launched in 2020.