University of Arizona art museum displayed 'From the River to the Sea' drawing

An art museum at the University of Arizona displayed a drawing that reads “From the River to the Sea.”

The popular anti-Israel slogan was written on the outside of a watermelon, with the words “Palestine will be free” on the inside of the drawing that is on display at the University of Arizona.

”DISGUSTING: The University of Arizona’s art museum displays a painting with “From the River to the Sea,” a Hamas slogan calling for the genocide of 8 million Jews,” pro-Israel activist Eyal Yakoby wrote on X.

”Why is antisemitism and support for terror so normalized in universities?,” he asked.

A spokesman for the University of Arizona told Campus Reform: ”That exhibition ended on December 21, and museum staff are preparing new exhibits which open in January.”