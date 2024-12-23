University of Arizona art museum displayed 'From the River to the Sea' drawing
An art museum at the University of Arizona is displaying a drawing that reads "From the River to the Sea."
The popular anti-Israel slogan was written on the outside of a watermelon, with the words “Palestine will be free” on the inside of the drawing that is on display at the University of Arizona.
”DISGUSTING: The University of Arizona’s art museum displays a painting with “From the River to the Sea,” a Hamas slogan calling for the genocide of 8 million Jews,” pro-Israel activist Eyal Yakoby wrote on X.
Why is antisemitism and support for terror so normalized in universities? pic.twitter.com/vFEnL83zLS
— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 20, 2024
”Why is antisemitism and support for terror so normalized in universities?,” he asked.
A spokesman for the University of Arizona told Campus Reform: ”That exhibition ended on December 21, and museum staff are preparing new exhibits which open in January.”