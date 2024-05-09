Opinion
University of Arizona: DEI Profile

The University of Arizona is a public university in Tucson, Arizona. It brands its DEI office as the 'Office of Diversity and Inclusion.'

José Luis Castro '26 | Arizona Correspondent
May 9, 2024, 9:48 am ET

Campus Reform DEI Profiles provide a snapshot of the extent of ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’ initiatives at individual campuses.

”DEI is built on the three tenets of indoctrination, activism, and ignorance. It fuels grievances, resentment, and division among students who have had their educations replaced by anti-Western ideologies. Universities are now DEI complexes that disincentivize students to work hard and take responsibility for their actions.” --Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Zachary Marschall, PhD

The University of Arizona is a public university in Tucson, Arizona. It brands its DEI office as the “Office of Diversity and Inclusion.” 


From the University of Arizona’s DEI website:


Vice Provost & Chief Inclusion Officer, Jennifer Hatcher earned a salary of $267,589 in 2023, according to data from OpenPayrolls, which notes that, “This is 264.9 percent higher than the average pay for co-workers and 285.8 percent higher than the national average for government employees.”


In the 2024 election cycle, the University of Arizona employees donated overwhelmingly to Democratic candidates, according to data from OpenSecrets.  


In the state of Arizona, Senate Bill 1694 has been introduced as anti-DEI legislation. If passed and signed into law, the bill would prohibit public colleges within the state of Arizona to require employees from engaging with DEI programming, as well as any public funds being spent for a DEI program. The bill would also prohibit DEI offices from being established. 

Staff image

