University of Arizona: DEI Profile

Campus Reform DEI Profiles provide a snapshot of the extent of ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’ initiatives at individual campuses.

”DEI is built on the three tenets of indoctrination, activism, and ignorance. It fuels grievances, resentment, and division among students who have had their educations replaced by anti-Western ideologies. Universities are now DEI complexes that disincentivize students to work hard and take responsibility for their actions.” --Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Zachary Marschall, PhD

The University of Arizona is a public university in Tucson, Arizona. It brands its DEI office as the “Office of Diversity and Inclusion.”





From the University of Arizona’s DEI website:

Beginning in 2016, committed groups of student leaders have issued lists of priorities highlighting critical issues for student success, especially for minoritized students. The University of Arizona is dedicated to ongoing efforts to create a diverse and inclusive campus community and significant progress has been made in many of the key areas identified by students. A team of professionals from across campus is currently exploring a mental health crisis response team, which would alleviate the need for University of Arizona police officers to respond to mental health crises.

In October 2020, funding was allocated for Enrollment Management to hire a Recruitment Coordinator with an explicit emphasis on Black and African American student recruitment.

In August 2020, the Bias Education & Support Team (BEST) was formed. BEST provides a mechanism for members of the campus community to report bias-related incidents, provides care and support to impacted individuals, and offers optional opportunities to engage in activities and dialogue that promote education, understanding, and healing.





Vice Provost & Chief Inclusion Officer, Jennifer Hatcher earned a salary of $267,589 in 2023, according to data from OpenPayrolls, which notes that, “This is 264.9 percent higher than the average pay for co-workers and 285.8 percent higher than the national average for government employees.”





In the 2024 election cycle, the University of Arizona employees donated overwhelmingly to Democratic candidates, according to data from OpenSecrets.





In the state of Arizona, Senate Bill 1694 has been introduced as anti-DEI legislation. If passed and signed into law, the bill would prohibit public colleges within the state of Arizona to require employees from engaging with DEI programming, as well as any public funds being spent for a DEI program. The bill would also prohibit DEI offices from being established.