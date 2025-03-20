University of California axes forced diversity statements for new employees

The University of California System, which comprises 10 different campuses, has recently announced it is ending the practice of forcing prospective employees to submit diversity statements.

Diversity statements, which have been required in recent years by many colleges, universities, and companies, call on the applicant to explain how they will promote an atmosphere of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in their new position.

The announcement came in a letter from the University of California System Provost Katherine S. Newman to top university officials, sent on Wednesday. A copy of the letter was posted on X by Manhattan Institute Senior Fellow John Sailer.

The letter declared that “the Board [of regents] has directed President Drake to take action to ensure that diversity statements are no longer required for new recruitments.”

The Board “determined this announcement was necessary because some programs, departments, and recruitments have required diversity statements as part of hiring processes despite the fact that the University of California has never maintained such a systemwide policy.”

The Regents were concerned that forcing diversity statements could “lead applicants to focus on an aspect of their candidacy that is outside their expertise or prior experience.”

“We can continue to effectively serve our communities from a variety of life experiences, backgrounds, and points of view without requiring diversity statements,” the letter added.

The decision comes after President Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 executive order, “Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing,” which eliminated DEI in the federal government and related federal contracts.

Since the start of President Trump’s second term, many colleges and universities have been ending or curbing DEI, such as the Universities of Southern California, Columbia, Cincinnati, Arizona, and Stanford.

Diversity statements have been criticized in recent years, with opponents claiming that they force applicants to pledge allegiance to a political ideology they may not agree with, ultimately sacrificing academic excellence to promote ideological conformity.

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of California for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.