University of California spent $29 million responding to anti-Israel protests

The University of California system spent $29 million responding to anti-Israel protests during the spring semester.

At the University of California, Los Angeles, costs on campus safety and security during the anti-Israel encampment reached $10 million, with another $400,000 spent on graffiti removal, building repairs, and other cleanup efforts from March 1 and June 25, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The University of California, Berkeley, spent $8 million responding to campus occupations, with most of the money spent on security.

According to the report, other University of California schools spent the following amount in responding to the anti-Israel protests:

- UC Irvine: $2.9 million

- UC Santa Cruz: $2.7 million

- UC San Diego: $2 million

- UC Santa Barbara: $1.3 million

- UC San Francisco: $325,000

- UC Merced: $255,000

- UC Davis: $150,000

- UC Riverside: $25,000

- UC Office of the President: $1 million

The University of California said in a statement that the protests and encampments were extremely disruptive.

“Across our campuses, we witnessed disruptive and destructive behavior that profoundly impacted our core mission and communities, causing many to fear for their safety and well-being,” the University of California wrote. “The right to free speech and nonviolent protest are time-honored traditions on UC campuses. These rights come with a responsibility to respect one another even when we disagree and adhere to the laws and policies that keep our campus communities safe.”

UC Board of Regents Chair Janet Reilly told the Los Angeles Times that the expenses were necessary to restore safety on campus.

“In several instances over the past several months, UC campus leaders were put in extraordinarily challenging situations,” Reilly said. “We supported our chancellors’ decisions to do what they needed to protect our campus communities and enable students, faculty, staff, patients, and visitors to attend and teach classes, access medical care, get to work, continue research activities, and safely access public facilities. Our top priority is, and always will be, the safety of our community.”

Speaking anonymously to the Los Angeles Times, another regent said students who defaced and damaged the campuses should be required to reimburse the university.