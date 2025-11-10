University of Central Arkansas hit with civil rights complaint over race, sex-based scholarships

The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) faces a civil-rights complaint filed by the Equal Protection Project (EPP) on Oct. 28 alleging that 10 of the school’s scholarships unlawfully restrict eligibility based on race and sex.

One of the scholarships scrutinized in the complaint is the “Donis W. Ford Memorial Book Award,” which was originally advertised as being offered to “full-time junior or senior African-American students” only.

Other examples listed in the complaint include the Dr. Willie Harden scholarship that was initially listed as “first preference given to African-American students” and the Drew Marshall scholarship for “underserved minority students.”

The Equal Protection Project describes itself as a nonprofit initiative that “promotes equality under the law regardless of race or ethnicity.” The organization operates under the Legal Insurrection Foundation, which monitors and challenges race- and identity-based programs in education, business, and government.

[RELATED: Fordham University ‘Girl Boss’ program for women in business faces civil rights complaint]

According to the filing submitted to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR), UCA’s scholarships limit applicants to categories such as African American males, female African Americans, women studying finance, and non-traditional female students.

The complaint argues that these restrictions violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, and the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

Federal law prohibits universities that receive federal funding from offering benefits or opportunities based on race or sex.

“UCA’s explicit race- and sex-based scholarships are presumptively invalid, and since there is no compelling government justification for such invidious discrimination, UCA’s offering, promotion, and administration of these programs violates state and federal civil rights statutes and constitutional equal protection guarantees,” EPP stated in its announcement.

[RELATED: DePaul hit with civil-rights complaint over race, sex-based scholarships]

The complaint comes amid a nationwide wave of challenges to “equity” and identity-based scholarship programs at public universities. In recent months, schools such as the University of Richmond and the University of Minnesota have faced similar federal complaints over scholarships that exclude applicants based on race or gender.

If the Office for Civil Rights launches a formal investigation, UCA could be required to revise or eliminate the contested scholarships and implement new eligibility standards to comply with federal non-discrimination law.

The filing highlights the growing conflict between federally mandated equal treatment and university programs built on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) frameworks. Critics argue that these initiatives often prioritize identity categories over individual merit, undermining the very principles of equality they claim to advance.

Campus Reform reached out to UCA’s Office of Media Relations and the Office of Financial Aid for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow the author on Instagram: @s0ph.i.a