University of Central Florida: DEI Profile

Campus Reform DEI Profiles provide a snapshot of the extent of ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’ initiatives at individual campuses.

”DEI is built on the three tenets of indoctrination, activism, and ignorance. It fuels grievances, resentment, and division among students who have had their educations replaced by anti-Western ideologies. Universities are now DEI complexes that disincentivize students to work hard and take responsibility for their actions.” --Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Zachary Marschall, PhD

The University of Central Florida is a public university in Orlando, Florida. It brands it’s DEI office as the “Ginsburg Center for Inclusion and Community Engagement.”





From the University of Central Florida’s DEI website:

Access and Community Engagement collaborates both internally and with community partners to integrate access and belonging into the University’s mission. Utilizing data-informed strategies, we advance educational access and belonging for all students, including those of non-traditional backgrounds such as first-generation college students, military and veteran students, students with disabilities and unique abilities, and students with limited resources. In addition, we facilitate faculty, staff, and student development by creating opportunities for open dialogue and free expression of all viewpoints, thereby fostering civil discourse and creating inclusive teaching and learning environments.





The Director of the Office of Institutional Equity, a campus partner office for the Ginsburg Center for Inclusion and Community Engagement, Nancy Fitzpatrick Myers earned a salary of $160,353 in 2022, according to data from OpenPayrolls, which notes that “This is 131.2 percent higher than the average pay for co-workers and 131.2 percent higher than the national average for government employees.”

In the 2024 election cycle, the University of Central Florida employees donated overwhelmingly to Democratic candidates, according to data from OpenSecrets.

In the state of Florida, Senate Bill 266 and its companion, House Bill 999 has been signed into law as anti-DEI legislation. Governor Ron DeSantis additionally signed into law House Bill 931 and Senate Bill 958.