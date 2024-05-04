Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

University of Chicago anti-Israel campus occupiers ask for 'supplies,' including HIV tests, plan b, and tourniquets

Anti-Israel encampment protesters at the University of Chicago released a list of supplies that the group needs donated, which includes HIV tests and Plan B.

Trending
1
MARSCHALL: Student protesters are no different than babies, an analysis

By Zachary Marschall, PhD 

2
TRASH: Humboldt campus occupiers left 8,000 LBS of debris, university says

By Adam Sabes 

3
Deported terrorist speaks to University of Chicago Hamas-endorsed encampment

By Adam Sabes 

4
Columbia University professor allegedly cancels final, gives everyone an A

By Adam Sabes 

5
Jewish ASU frat boys speak out after viral video shows them helping cops throw away Gaza Glampers' tents: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

By Michael Duke 

6
College president arrested, accused of turning school into forced labor camp

By Lauren Cooley 

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
May 4, 2024, 8:00 am ET

Anti-Israel encampment protesters at the University of Chicago released a list of supplies that the group needs donated, which includes HIV tests and Plan B.

The list was released on Thursday and posted on X by Jewish Inside Gabby Deutch.

[RELATED: Deported terrorist speaks to University of Chicago Hamas-endorsed encampment]

Included in the requested donations are HIV tests, dental dams, Plan B, and tourniquets, in addition to many other trauma medical supplies.


Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this