University of Chicago anti-Israel campus occupiers ask for 'supplies,' including HIV tests, plan b, and tourniquets

Adam Sabes is the Deputy Editor. He is a former writer at Fox News Digital. Previously, he was an associate editor at Campus Reform and graduated from Mississippi State University. Adam was also a Mississippi Senior Campus Correspondent for Campus Reform.

What you stand for is what defines you

They have it all wrong. What we stand for defines us—it always has.

Will you join with us, select the principles you stand for, and sign your name below?

I stand for the preservation of free speech all across our country—where I'm allowed to express my beliefs without fear of condemnation if my opinion differs from yours.

I stand for protections for conservative students who are illegally being threatened or silenced on college campuses all across our country.

I stand for the federal funding to be pulled from colleges and universities when they silence conservative views or students.

Conservative students on college campuses are marginalized, threatened, and silenced by threatening students who oppose their views, or radicalized liberal professors or administrators. Campus Reform—and readers like you—are pushing back. Progressives would rather threaten you with violence, silence your conservative views, or call for you to be "canceled" from our society if you oppose them. They say your views are dangerous, hateful, fearful, or racist.It is time for conservatives young and old to unite as a single voice to boldly proclaim what we stand for and oppose the mob.