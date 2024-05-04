University of Chicago anti-Israel campus occupiers ask for 'supplies,' including HIV tests, plan b, and tourniquets
Anti-Israel encampment protesters at the University of Chicago released a list of supplies that the group needs donated, which includes HIV tests and Plan B.
The list was released on Thursday and posted on X by Jewish Inside Gabby Deutch.
Included in the requested donations are HIV tests, dental dams, Plan B, and tourniquets, in addition to many other trauma medical supplies.
UChicago encampment requests Plan B, HIV tests and dental dams, per a post on the organizers’ Instagram pic.twitter.com/EEbzLqraMX
— Gabby Deutch (@GSDeutch) May 2, 2024