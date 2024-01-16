University of Chicago students protest, demand school divest from Israel

Students from the University of Chicago protested for the school to divest from certain connections to Israel.

On Nov. 29, more than 100 students protested the arrest earlier that month of almost 30 students during another demonstration, and called for the University of Chicago to divest the school from its alleged affiliations with arms contractors with ties to Israel, according to Fox 32 Chicago.



The earlier demonstration, which took place Nov. 9, also called for divestment and was planned by UChicago United for Palestine (UCUP), an association of organizations that includes CareNotCops, UChicago Students for Justice in Palestine and the National Lawyers Guild at UChicago, as reported by Hyde Park Herald.



For its part, the University’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine also organized a protest on Nov. 16 that called for divestment, reported South Side Weekly.



The University has previously expressed neutrality on the matter, issuing a statement in October in which it stated that it “has developed a consensus against taking social or political stances on issues outside its core mission, including calls for divestment,” as seen on ABC 7 Chicago.



Campus Reform has contacted the University of Chicago, UCUP, CareNotCops, the National Lawyers Guild, and UChicago’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.