University of Cincinnati places restroom signs for biological men and women, appears to immediately backtrack

The University of Cincinnati in Ohio recently placed signs near campus restrooms to make clear that men who “identify” as women are not allowed into women’s restrooms (and vice-versa), but appeared to immediately backtrack upon facing backlash.

The school installed new bathroom signs reading “biological men,” as seen from a photo recently shared on social media.



The move comes after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law Senate Bill 104, legislation that “[p]rohibits institutions of higher education from knowingly permitting members of the female biological sex to use a student restroom, locker room, changing room, or shower room that is designated for the male biological sex and vice versa.”

[RELATED: Utah mom invited to speak to legislature as lawmakers consider bill opposing men in women’s dorms]

The bill was signed on Nov. 27 and took effect Tuesday.

The new signage triggered backlash from supporters of gender ideology, who believe that requiring campus community members to go to restrooms belonging to their own biological sex is a form of discrimination.

One student who identifies as transgender told NBC News: “I had a panic attack for the first time in a while . . . I haven’t been able to think about anything else.”

In response to the changed signs, pro-gender ideology activists also protested at a meeting of the school’s board of trustees. In response to the activists’ disruption, University of Cincinnati President Neville Pinto said that changing the signs to read “biological men” and “biological women” was an “error.”

The issue of men going into women’s bathrooms on the basis of their so-called “gender identity” has affected more schools than just the University of Cincinnati.

The Montana House of Representatives advanced legislation in January similar to Ohio’s to safeguard women’s bathrooms.

[RELATED: New York Times poll finds majority of Americans want to ban men who ‘identify’ as women from joining female sports]

The Montana bill is meant to “preserve women’s restrooms, changing rooms, and sleeping quarters for women in facilities where women have traditionally been afforded privacy and safety from acts of abuse, harassment, sexual assault, and violence committed by men.”

In August, Campus Reform obtained photos showing that several Duke University men’s bathrooms featured tampon dispensers.

As of July 26, 2024, more than 450 colleges and universities advertise having so-called “gender-inclusive” bathrooms, according to Campus Pride.

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Cincinnati for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.