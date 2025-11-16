University of Evansville class partners with student pro-abortion group

The University of Evansville in Indiana promoted an abortion-themed student performance called “Monologue A” through its official PurplePulse campus bulletin on Nov. 12.

The event claimed to “amplify stories from our community about how reproductive rights policies shape real lives,” according to the university announcement.

The performance took place in the John David Lutz Theatre Lab and was presented in partnership with the Reproductive Rights ChangeLab, the Intersectional Pro-Choice Assembly and the Menstrual Equity Club.

Promotional materials circulated by the university stated that the project featured personal stories collected across campus about “reproductive health” and abortion policy. The PurplePulse listing noted that the ChangeLab program had been “working vigilantly” to gather experiences from peers and present them through live monologues.

The student group UEIPCA, which identifies itself as the Intersectional Pro-Choice Assembly, also promoted the event through its Instagram page.

The group described the performance as a way to explore how “access to abortion affects everyone everyday.” Posts on the account show abortion-related tabling, campaign graphics and promotional materials for past activities connected to “reproductive rights” movements.

The university also offers a class on “Reproductive Rights and Student Organizations.”

“This ChangeLab will seek to connect with national organizations and/or build support across universities for student organizations that support reproductive freedom,” a class description says.

The term “reproductive freedom” is commonly employed by pro-abortion organizations like Planned Parenthood to refer to expanded abortion access.

University materials claim the program draws inspiration from works such as Shefali Luthra’s Undue Burden and Jessica Valenti’s “Abortion, Every Day.”

The announcement adds that 12 monologues were produced for the performance through student contributions. It also emphasizes that the event sought to highlight “how the UE community has been affected by abortion access,” and that the performance was intended to encourage empathy among attendees.

UEIPCA’s social media history shows the group previously hosted events such as poster-making sessions, pro-abortion workshops and campus meetings centered on abortion access. The account’s recent activity includes images of the group tabling at campus events promoting “reproductive rights.”

Campus Reform reached out to the University of Evansville, Dr. Petrosillo, Dr. Stein and UEIPCA for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

