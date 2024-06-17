University of Evansville to hold ‘pride camp’ for teens

Screenshot taken from Instagram of UE Pride.

A private university in Evansville, Indiana is hosting its annual pride camp for teenagers this month.

“Build lifelong friends with incredible activities throughout the week while learning about social justice and activism,” the University of Evansville advertises. The camp will take place from June 23 to June 28.



Participants will discuss topics such as the “[b]iology of sex and gender,” the “[f]uture of LGBTQ+ concerns in politics,” and an exploration “of LGBTQ+ topics in various fields of study.”



The university lists the sponsors of the camp under the titles of “donors” and “contributors,” which include several faculty members of the school like Cris Hochwender, David Dwyer, and Rachel Carpenter, who is Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students. Bradley Coomer, a trustee of the University of Evansville, is also recorded as a donor.

A community organization called UE PRIDE, which it claims stands for “People Respecting Individual Diversity Everywhere,” advertised the camp on its Instagram page to encourage donations.



The group describes itself as “the civil rights group for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and straight ally students & faculty at the University of Evansville,” and leads various LGBT-themed events on campus, such as drag shows.



Last year’s UE pride camp featured a former Methodist pastor who was made to leave his position in the clergy after he was seen performing in drag as part of an HBO show.



Summer programs that champion views traditionally associated with the left have proliferated on other college and university campuses as well in recent years.



The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay organized “pride camps” in the summer of 2023 for both middle schoolers and high schoolers.

Smith College runs a “Women, Gender, and Representation” for high schoolers teaching about “sexual health and rights, queer and trans lives, race and ethnic studies, gender in music and literature, gender minority histories, and practices of inclusive social change.” Similarly, Gallaudet University hosted a “Deaf Youth Pride” camp last year.



Campus Reform contacted the University of Evansville, the organizers of the camp, and the named sponsors for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.