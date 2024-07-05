University of Florida anti-Israel encampment protester offered deal to settle case

An anti-Israel protester arrested at the University of Florida on April 29 was offered a deal to settle her criminal case.

23-year-old Allison Marie Rooney was one of the nine protesters arrested for attempting to establish an anti-Israel encampment at the University of Florida, according to WUFT.

Rooney, who goes by “Jinx,” was charged with wearing a hood or mask on public property, failure to obey police or fire department, and resisting without violence.

While most of the eight other protesters are students at the University of Florida, Rooney told a judge that she worked at Target during a hearing on Tuesday.

The State Attorney’s Office for the Eight Judicial Circuit offered a deferred prosecution agreement to Rooney, which would settle the criminal case and avoid it proceeding to a trial if the defendant agrees to abide by certain requirements or conditions.

A public defender representing Rooney asked for more time to review the offer and prepare, which Judge Kristine Van Vorst agreed to.