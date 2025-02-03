University of Florida email advertises scholarships for illegal aliens

Screenshot taken from UF's website.

The University of Florida’s College of Journalism and Communications sent an email to students highlighting several internships, fellowships, and scholarship opportunities–including one page with scholarships for illegal alien students.

The Jan. 31 email, obtained by Campus Reform, directs students to a page with “Scholarships for Undocumented Students” that are “open to students who are undocumented, [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals]-eligible, or hold DACA status.”









“Some of the scholarships are specifically for undocumented students, while others are open to all students, no matter their citizenship,” the university states.

One of the scholarships listed is the “Que Llueva Café Scholarship,” which grants $1,000 to “undocumented students of Chicano/Latino descent.”

Another is the “Too Cool to Pay for School Scholarship,” which is “open to high school, college, and graduate school students of all years who are U.S. residents, DACA and undocumented students, or international students currently studying in the U.S.” and also grants $1,000.

The page also showcases the controversial McDonald’s “HACER National Scholarship,” which requires an applicant to “have at least one parent of Hispanic/Latino heritage, be a legal U.S. Resident, U.S. Citizen, or a DREAMer/DACA recipient, and have at least a 2.8 GPA.”

The American Alliance for Equal Rights recently sued McDonald’s over the race-restrictive nature of the scholarship. On Friday, the fast food giant announced it would revise the requirements to no longer limit applicants on the basis of their race.

The Florida Senate recently passed legislation focusing on immigration reform that stops illegal alien students from enjoying certain tuition benefits at the state’s public institutions of higher education.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Florida for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.