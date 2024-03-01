University of Florida fires all DEI employees, eliminates department

The University of Florida has fired all of its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion office employees and eliminated the department, the institution said in a memo on Friday.

In a Friday administrative memo, the University of Florida announced its DFEI office, positions, and administrative appointments would be closed and eliminated.

”To comply with the Florida Board of Governor’s regulation 9.016 on prohibited expenditures, the University of Florida has closed the Office of the Chief Diversity Officer, eliminated DEI positions and administrative appointments,” the memos states.

All DEI-focused contracts with outside vendors were also paused, according to the memo.

[RELATED: FIU student body prez says defending DEI is top priority]

The Alligator reported that 13 full-time DEI employees were fired, and 15 administrative appointments were ended.

$5 million in funds originally allocated for DEI expenses will be redirected to a faculty recruitment fund.

”Finally, the University of Florida is – and will always be – unwavering in our commitment to universal human dignity. As we educate students by thoughtfully engaging a wide range of ideas and views, we will continue to foster a community of trust and respect for every member of the Gator Nation. The University of Florida is an elite institution because of our incredible faculty who are committed to teaching, discovering, and serving,” administrators wrote in the memo.

[RELATED: University president claims DEI efforts are at the ‘core’ of the purpose of higher ed]

Employees who were fired will receive twelve weeks of pay and are being encouraged to apply to different positions within the university.