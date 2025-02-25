University of Florida newsletter pulls mention of illegal alien scholarships after Campus Reform report

The University of Florida’s College of Journalism and Communications has ceased advertising scholarships for illegal alien scholarships after Campus Reform reported on the school’s previously doing so in a newsletter.

On Jan. 31, the school sent an email newsletter of The Knight Division Digest, previously obtained by Campus Reform, that alerted students to different academic opportunities around campus. The featured opportunities included “Scholarships for Undocumented Students.”

The page for these scholarships, which is still online, advertised scholarships targeted “specifically for undocumented students” as well as others that are “open to all students, no matter their citizenship.”

Though the online webpage for the scholarships is still available, the school has ceased advertising these scholarships through The Knight Division Digest, as seen from a new Feb. 12 email obtained by Campus Reform.

The Florida legislature recently passed a bill that would stop illegal alien students from benefiting from in-state tuition.

The issue of illegal alien students has gained increasing attention in recent weeks amidst President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

Several schools have issued guidance to faculty and other employees alerting them to how to handle Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Fordham University, for example, recently issued such guidelines, calling on readers who deal with ICE agents to “[a]sk the law enforcement officer for their name, identification number and agency affiliation” and “[i]nform the officer that you are not obstructing their process but do not have the authority to release information without consulting the University administration.”

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Florida for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.