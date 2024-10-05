University of Illinois FINALLY derecognizes Students for Justice in Palestine group that hosted rally honoring Hamas terrorists

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) recently stopped recognizing its chapter of the controversial anti-Israel student group Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP).

According to The News-Gazette, the university stopped recognizing the SJP chapter because it had “violated numerous provisions of the Student Code” during its encampment, which was erected on April 26.

University spokesperson Chantelle Thompson told The News-Gazette that UIUC’s SJP chapter had erected tents despite being told that such an action violated university policy, and refused to take down the encampment after being told to do so.

Student activists additionally “initiated physical contact with and impeded access and the attempted removal of the nonpermitted structures by university staff and law enforcement by linking arms and using wooden boards,” Thompson stated.

WCIA reported that the group did not appeal the administration’s decision, and that it will not be able to apply for official recognition again until 2027.

“Until then, the SJP chapter may not operate on the University of Illinois campus as an RSO, cannot represent itself as a university-recognized RSO, and will not have access to or use of university resources, funding and support that RSOs enjoy,” Thompson, the UIUC spokesperson, told WCIA.

UIUC’s SJP chapter stated following the derecognition that the administration is attempting to “silence student activism,” but that it would continue its operations “with or without the support” of the university.

“We regret to inform you that SJP UIUC is no longer recognized by UIUC as an official registered student organization,” the student group posted to Instagram on Sept. 24. “The wrongful disbandment of Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is part of a disturbing trend of silencing student activism.”

“We will continue organizing with or without the support of our institution as UIUC is dictated by the student body and not the administration,” the group continued.

A pro-Hamas event at UIUC was organized by the school’s SJP chapter shortly after the Oct. 7 attack, which was advertised with an image of Hamas militants in paragliders descending on Israel.

The event was held as part of a national “Day of Resistance” held by anti-Israel student activists.

”In light of the upcoming national day of Palestinian resistance, SJP UIUC will be holding an emergency rally to extend our support,” the group posted to broadcast the protest. “We will be gathering to stand in solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters back home fighting against one of the most oppressive and violent colonial regimes of our time.”

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.