University of Illinois offers $2,000 and meal plan to students who cancel housing contract due to potential dorm room shortage

The University of Illinois is offering $2,000 and a meal plan to students who cancel their housing contract due to a potential shortage of room for freshmen.

According to the Daily Illini, the University of Illinois is giving students not required to live on campus $2,000 and 100 meal tickets if they cancel their housing contract.

Mari Anne Brocker Curry, Director of Housing Information and Marketing for University Housing, said the university has made changes to some residence halls in order for freshman to fit, who are guaranteed a spot in campus housing.

“These changes will provide additional capacity to our halls and will allow us to provide assignments to some students with contracts who are awaiting an assignment confirmation,” Brocker Curry said. “We will continue to provide residents with updates on those options as they are available.”

The $2,000 credit will be applied to the student’s university account, according to the outlet.



