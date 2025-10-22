University of Kentucky ends ‘gender-inclusive housing’ citing state’s anti-DEI law

The University of Kentucky has ended its “gender-inclusive housing” for students and will no longer record preferred pronouns in order to comply with the state’s anti-Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) measure, H.B. 4.

“Gender-inclusive housing” policies allow students to live in dorms that correspond to their gender identity.

Under the new changes, the university also removed funding for identity-based student organizations, such as the Society of Women Engineers, STEMgiQueers, and the National Society of Black Engineers, according to the Kentucky Kernel.

H.B. 4, which state legislators passed in March, bans DEI offices and activities at public colleges and universities. The bill defines a “Diversity, equity, and inclusion initiative” as a “policy, practice, or procedure designed or implemented to promote or provide differential treatment or benefits to individuals on the basis of religion, race, sex, color, or national origin.”

In a statement to Campus Reform, University of Kentucky official Jay Blanton said that the school made the changes to comply with H.B. 4 and federal directives.

“In accordance with House Bill 4 and new federal guidance, the university can no longer offer separate housing accommodations based on an applicant’s stated gender identity,” Blanton said. “We understand that housing and roommate arrangements are an important part of the student experience, and we remain committed to supporting all students.”

Several students told the Kentucky Kernel that the new housing arrangements and loss of funding for identity-based groups came as a surprise and there was no official communication from school officials.

“I don’t know what communication has been made, other than certainly when they, when you, when they’re going through that application process that’s no longer available,” Blanton also told the outlet.

Many universities continue to offer “gender-inclusive housing” to students, including Washington State University and Georgetown University. According to Georgetown’s website, new students can “indicate they identify as a transgender, non-binary, or gender non-conforming individual seeking gender-inclusive housing.”

The University of Kentucky has already updated its practices multiple times following the passage of H.B. 4. In May, the university canceled identity-based graduation ceremonies for LGBT-identifying students and black students.

At the time, Blanton confirmed to Campus Reform that “a number of federal and state policy changes and directives” forced the changes.

In June, the university’s health care system, UK HealthCare, pulled out from participating in the Lexington Pride Festival, an LGBT-themed celebration. The university also eliminated its DEI office last August, before the passage of H.B. 4.