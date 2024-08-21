University of Kentucky shuts down DEI office amid concerns over its divisiveness

The University of Kentucky in Lexington recently closed its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) office after state lawmakers claimed that it had a negative impact on freedom of discussion.



The announcement was made on Tuesday by university President Eli Capilouto in an email sent to students and faculty. The Office for Institutional Diversity will be closed, but its employees will move to other departments on campus.



Capilouto acknowledged that the presence of the DEI office made some feel that the university might “appear partisan or political on the issues of our day and, as a result, narrowly interpret things solely through the lens of identity.”



“In so doing, the concern is that we either intentionally or unintentionally limit discourse,” he continued.



On its website, UK’s Office for Institutional Diversity asserts that it “empowers all to be their best selves and strives to create a sustainable climate where all can benefit from the highest quality education, care and work environment.”



“OID’s mission is to enhance the diversity and inclusivity of our university community through the recruitment and retention of an increasingly diverse population of faculty, administrators, staff and students, and by implementing initiatives that provide rich diversity-related experiences for all to help ensure their success in an interconnected world,” the description continues.



Following Capilouto’s announcement, Kentucky Senate Republican Whip Mike Wilson expressed his approval for the decision and made known his support for other universities to disband their DEI offices as well.



Wilson also contended that ending DEI programs in Kentucky’s higher education will “end the division they promote” and restore “free thought” in universities.



An anti-DEI bill that would crack down on “divisive concepts” in Kentucky’s public colleges and universities passed both houses of the Kentucky legislature this year, following similar efforts in other states.



On Feb. 14, Capilouto stated that he thought anti-DEI legislation is harmful.



“As the University of Kentucky’s president, let me be clear: I am opposed to the legislation regarding both DEI and tenure. I have voiced my stance in a manner that I hope is respectful and thoughtful. I will continue to do so.”



Campus Reform has contacted the University of Kentucky for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.