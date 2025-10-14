University of Louisville hosts pride event despite state lawing banning DEI

A Kentucky university recently hosted an LGBT event that appears to fly in the face of a state ban on diversity, equity, and inclusion practices in colleges and universities.

The University of Louisville’s Center for Belonging, Access and Engagement hosted a ‘UofL’s Got Pride” event on October 9, according to a post on the school’s website.

“This will be an opportunity for all students to show their pride and connect with campus resources and learn about the LGBTQ+ Studies program,” the event description states.

A flyer advertising the event states “[a]ll are welcome to come to celebrate love, unity, and sunshine with music, food, and community vibes.”

An Instagram post made following the event shows LGBT flags and materials being distributed, as well as books such as “About Face: Stonewall, Revolt, and New Queer Art” and “Queer networks: Ray Johnson’s Correspondence Art.”

DEI offices and practices were banned in institutions of higher education in the state following the passage of House Bill 4, which took effect on June 30, according to a previous Campus Reform report.

The bill outlines that schools may not “establish or maintain a diversity, equity, and inclusion initiative.” It also states that “[t]he attorney general may bring a civil action for a writ of mandamus to compel an institution to comply with this section.”

It also contends that if the state auditor finds that the “institution spent money in violation” of the law and “fails to cure the violation,” then it “shall be ineligible to receive formula funding increases…:”

According to the school’s Fiscal Year 2025 Operating Budget, nearly 10% of its funding comes from the state of Kentucky.

All relevant parties have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

