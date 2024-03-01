University of Louisville president says she 'strongly' supports DEI initiatives against proposed state legislation

The University of Louisville’s president says she “strongly” supports efforts to advance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion while there’s a legislative effort to pull back its work.

As Campus Reform reported, the Kentucky Senate is considering legislation that reduces DEI on public campuses across the state.

According to Louisville Public Media, public colleges couldn’t ask staff or students to endorse concepts deemed as “discriminatory.”

The Kentucky House is also considering legislation banning colleges from requiring training our courses on DEI “inclusion or discriminatory concepts.”

The bill would also prohibit universities from holding training on the following topics and will be prohibited from asking students to endorse:

“An individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, is inherently privileged, racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously”

“The Commonwealth of Kentucky or the United States of America is fundamentally or irredeemably racist or sexist”

“An individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or another form of psychological distress solely because of the individual’s race or sex”

University of Louisville President Kim Schatzel said in a community message on Feb. 18 that DEI is needed, according to WDRB.

”I strongly believe that you cannot deliver a high-quality university education without a diverse classroom and campus – inclusive of all demographics, identities and ideologies,” Schatzel wrote. “Only in such circumstances and with such experiences will our students be prepared to foster their own and others’ excellence in a diverse global economy. In short, a diverse and inclusive campus better prepares our students to lead.”



