University of Maine pro-trans activists protest and chant at event on defending women athletes

Women’s sports advocate and Riley Gaines Center Ambassador Olivia Krolczyk spoke at the University of Maine on defending women’s sports as pro-transgenderism activists chanted outside the venue.

The event, which took place on March 13, saw roughly 100 protesters congregate outside of the event, chanting slogans like “hey hey, ho ho, trans hate has got to go,” and “protect trans kids,” as seen from footage obtained by Campus Reform.





Approximately 100 participants attended the event to hear Krolczyk speak.

The University of Maine protest echoed former demonstrations that have taken place at Krolczyk’s events.

At a Feb. 10 event, “The Fight is Far from Over,” which took place at Northern Michigan University, saw protesters acting disruptively and heckling Krolczyk.

At a January event at the University of Washington, protesters at another event with Krolczyk had “infiltrated the venue, pulling fire alarms, blocking access for attendees, and breaking a window,” wrote Turning Point USA.

The disruptions led to the event being canceled and Krolczyk filing a Title IX complaint against the school.

Maine has been in the news regarding the transgenderism debate recently, as Maine Gov. Janet Mills stated she would disobey President Donald Trump’s executive order banning men who claim they “identify” as women from participating against real women athletes. At a public event, President Trump warned Gov. Mills that “you’re not going to get any federal funding” if she continues in her course of action.

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Maine for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.