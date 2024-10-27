University of Maryland president 'clearly' plagiarized work, author claims

An author of a tutorial website claims that University of Maryland President Darryll Pines plagiarized his work.

The Daily Wire published an investigation in September accusing Pines of plagiarizing from a tutorial website titled “Surfing the Wavelets” in a 5,000-word paper he co-authored in 2002. According to the report, 1,500 words of the paper were lifted from the tutorial website published by Joshua Altmann in 1996.

Altmann told Inside Higher Ed that he believes the instance is a clear-cut case of plagiarism.

“I must say that it is disappointing that any academic would copy a website like that,” Altmann said. “Even though the copying is limited to the less important part of their paper, it is clearly plagiarism. As it was just a website and I do not hold any [intellectual property] related to it, I will not be taking any action on this. However, I do consider it to be plagiarism, and not worthy of an academic.”

Pines claimed previously he does “not believe there is merit to these claims.”

When contacted by Inside Higher Ed, a University of Maryland official said that an investigation into the allegations are ongoing. Altmann said he hasn’t been contacted by officials at the university, however added that the school might not know how to contact him.

“On September 18, 2024, President Pines called for an independent and impartial review following an accusation of an alleged missing citation. The accusation is limited to two separate versions of a co-authored paper, one of more than 250 that President Pines has published throughout his scholarly career,” a university official told the outlet.