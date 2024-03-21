University of Memphis protesters block students from leaving Kyle Rittenhouse event: VIDEO

Students at the University of Memphis blocked individuals from leaving a Turning Point USA event on Wednesday night featuring Kyle Rittenhouse.

According to FOX 13, a room on campus was booked for the event from 7-9 p.m., but security escorted Rittenhouse off the stage just before 8 p.m.

Video taken by Julio Rosas shows protesters in a campus parking garage blocking people from leaving the event. Police had to move the protesters away from the parking garage’s exit so cars could leave.

Rosas also said some protesters spat on cars leaving the event.

A separate video taken by Rosas shows police escorting TPUSA members out of the event, attempting to prevent protesters from attacking the individuals.

Video obtained by Campus Reform shows a large group of protesters outside of the event chanting “No justice, No peace!”

Hundreds of protesters were seen outside the event.

Students were also seen walking out of the event after it started, according to a video taken by an attendee.

Protesters held signs reading “Put Rittenhouse behind bars not a podium,” “Murderers don’t belong here.” and “No one should be open to: Racism, Christo-Fascism, Murderous Little S--ts,” according to the Commercial Appeal.

Earlier in March, the university said in a statement,“the expression of different ideas and opinions plays an important role in maintaining a diverse campus environment that is open and inclusive.”

“It is essential that these discussions take place while maintaining a safe environment on our campus,” the university said. “Speech that includes threats, harassment, or attempts to incite violence is not protected under the First Amendment and is strongly prohibited by the university.”

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Memphis for comment.