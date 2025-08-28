University of Memphis shutters DEI offices following state law

The University of Memphis has begun dismantling its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs in compliance with Tennessee’s new law prohibiting taxpayer-funded DEI initiatives.

The “Dismantling DEI Departments Act,” which took effect this year, requires public colleges and universities to eliminate DEI offices and base programs and opportunities solely on merit and eligibility.

One of the first moves at Memphis was the immediate closure of the Office of Multicultural Affairs. Less than 24 hours after President Bill Hardgrave informed students and staff of the change, employees packed up materials and removed the office’s website, Fox 13 Memphis reported.

In a statement, the administration stressed that while it is required to follow state law, its mission remains unchanged.

“While the University of Memphis does not operate in a way that discriminates against students, faculty, staff or our overall community, the parameters of the Tennessee law require us to reevaluate our operations,” the university said, according to WMC Memphis. “Our commitment remains unchanged — to provide a successful outcome for every student.”

The University of Memphis is one of several public institutions in Tennessee scaling back DEI programs.

In July, Middle Tennessee State University announced the closure of multiple DEI offices, including the June Anderson Center and the Office of Intercultural and Diversity Affairs. Scholarships, websites, and affinity group programming were also revised or removed before the Sept. 1 compliance deadline.

At the same time, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn pressed Vanderbilt University, Belmont University, and the University of Tennessee-Knoxville to end rebranded DEI programs after staff at those schools were recorded admitting to concealing initiatives under different names. Blackburn argued that such tactics erode public trust and may violate federal directives.

In letters to the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, Vanderbilt University, and Belmont University, Blackburn highlighted footage showing employees keeping DEI initiatives active under new names.

At UTK, staff described “navigating the language within the bills to ensure that DEI is protected.” At Vanderbilt, employees admitted changing program names to avoid investigations.

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Memphis for further comment. This article will be updated accordingly.