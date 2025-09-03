University of Michigan halts transgender treatments for minors after federal subpoena

The University of Michigan will stop providing “gender-affirming” hormonal treatments and puberty blockers to minors, citing federal investigations and rising safety risks.

“The University of Michigan, including Michigan Medicine, is one of multiple institutions across the country that has received a federal subpoena as part of a criminal and civil investigation into gender-affirming care for minors,” the university said on Aug. 25.

“In light of that investigation, and given escalating external threats and risks, we will no longer provide gender affirming hormonal therapies and puberty blocker medications for minors,” the statement continued.

Michigan added that it recognized the seriousness and impact of the decision on its patients and the wider community. It said it had been working closely with those affected.

On July 9, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that it sent upwards of 20 subpoenas to clinics and physicians who have performed transgender medical procedures on children.

“Medical professionals and organizations that mutilated children in the service of a warped ideology will be held accountable by this Department of Justice,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi in a statement at the time.

President Trump has advocated for “permanently banning and criminalizing sex changes on children and forever ending the lie that any child is trapped in the wrong body,” as noted by The Hill.

Campus Reform has reported that the University of Michigan is not the first institution to cease such procedures for minors during the Trump administration.

In June, the University of Pennsylvania health system announced it would stop performing “gender-affirming” surgeries on minors, citing federal directives and a Trump executive order.

Penn Medicine emphasized its continued support for transgender-identifying patients while complying with government requirements, calling the decision difficult for affected patients and families.

This summer, Yale Medicine ended its pediatric gender medication program, citing federal pressure and a Trump executive order banning “gender-affirming” treatments for minors.

The program, which included medication but no surgeries, had provided care for patients with gender dysphoria. Yale described the decision as difficult but necessary given the current regulatory environment.

Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) also ceased providing transgender procedures for minors, citing federal and state directives. The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU said the decision followed a thorough assessment and mirrored actions taken by other children’s hospitals.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Michigan for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.