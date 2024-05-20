University of Michigan regent floats possibility of ending 'concerning' mandatory DEI statements in hiring

A regent for the University of Michigan floated the idea of possibly banning mandatory diversity, equity, and inclusion statements in hiring.

Sarah Hubbard, a Republican regent for the University of Michigan, made the comments in response to a Washington Post editorial in opposition of mandatory DEI statements.

I’m looking into this @umich. Very concerning when we’re actively working to support diversity of thought on our campus.



Diversity is a laudable goal but stifling others opinions to get there is troubling. https://t.co/kvPcy4koSD — Sarah Hubbard, Regent @umich (@RegentHubbard) May 19, 2024

The Washington Post editorial board wrote that “DEI statements have too often led to self-censorship and ideological policing.”

”As the United States reckoned with racial inequality during and after the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, many saw Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs as a way to address the issues in higher education. As part of the trend, many schools began requiring candidates for teaching positions to submit DEI statements,” the editorial board wrote. “In these statements, potential hires explain how they would advance diversity, equity and inclusion in their teaching and research activities.”

The Washington Board editorial board threw its weight against mandatory DEI statements after the Massachusetts Institute of Technology decided it would no longer require DEI statements in faculty applications.







