University of Michigan regents receive 24/7 security after pro-Hamas attacks

Regents at the University of Michigan have received 24-hour security following vandalism and attacks from pro-Hamas students demanding divestment from Israel.

The existence of the 24/7 security was confirmed by three Michigan regents—Jordan Acker, Mark Bernstein, and Sarah Hubbard—in interviews, according to The Detroit News. Michigan has not yet confirmed details about the security protocols or budgeting.

“Since Nov. 17, 2023, our regents and executive officers have been subjected to extensive and targeted criminal acts, including vandalism of private residences and businesses,” university spokesperson Colleen Mastony said in a statement, according to The Daily Wire. “These incidents, detailed in a press release, underscore the unacceptable level of threats and harassment directed at our institution’s leaders and their families.”

Hubbard in particular had a security presence for a conference on Mackinac Island in May.

“This is something that the university has decided, it’s important to provide this support to their leadership,” she explained. “So it’s the regents and it’s also a number of other leaders at the university that have experienced these threats.”

Campus Reform has reported about previous attacks on Michigan regents by anti-Israel activists. In December, demonstrators vandalized Regent Acker’s house, spray-painting messages including “Divest” and “Free Palestine” onto the siding.

The vandals also left a red triangle at Acker’s private home, a symbol supporting Hamas’s violent attacks against Israel.

“As a public official, you expect a certain level of criticism – even protests – but this is not protest, this is terrorism,” Acker said after the attack. “This has nothing to do with the First Amendment, has nothing to do with Palestine, nothing to do with Israel and everything to do with trying to harass and intimidate Jews. And this Jew will not be intimidated by it.”

In March, another Michigan administrator’s personal residence was vandalized. In March, demonstrators spray-painted Provost Laurie McCauley’s house with slogans such as “Free Palestine,” “Divest,” and “No Honor in Genocide.”

Regents Vice Chair Mark Bernstein condemned the incident as “criminal” and said it was an “assault on the fundamental values of our university.”

“We have failed as an educational institution when these criminal acts replace responsible advocacy,” Bernstein argued.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Michigan for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.