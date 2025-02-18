University of Michigan School of Nursing swaps DEI page for 'Community Culture' after Trump executive order

The University of Michigan School of Nursing has removed a web page dedicated to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) following President Donald Trump’s crackdown of DEI in the federal government.

After Trump signed an executive order last month on “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-based Opportunity,” the page has been removed, as reported by The Washington Free Beacon.

The full page, along with a DEI statement, is available on the internet archive Wayback Machine; it was previously published on the nursing school’s main website.

“The University of Michigan School of Nursing is a diverse community,” the statement asserted. “We believe that everyone’s education is enriched when varying viewpoints and backgrounds are engaged.”

“We are a community that is built from diversity,” the statement continued. “We believe that diversity, the presence of difference, must be joined with equity, the parity of difference, and inclusion, an open welcome to difference.”

“We are not excellent if we do not reflect diversity, equity and inclusion in all aspects of our community,” the DEI statement concluded.

The page also contained a dropdown list of DEI-related issues, including: “Our DEI Commitment,” “DEI Strategic Plan,” “DEI Dialogues, Trainings and Events,” “DEI Resources for Students,” “DEI Resources for Faculty,” “DEI Resources for Staff,” “DEI Resources for Alumni” and “Contact the DEI team.”

As the Free Beacon reports, the “Diversity” page (along with its diversity statement) has been replaced by a page entitled “Community Culture,” which is featured on the university’s website as of publication.

“At the University of Michigan School of Nursing, culture is at the heart of everything we do and is exemplified by our mission to advance health for all through academic leadership, clinical excellence and innovative research,” the page states.

The page does not contain any references to “diversity,” though part of the “Community Culture” statement references “equity” and “inclusion.”

Michigan’s School of Nursing is not the first institution to remove references to DEI following President Trump’s executive order. Other schools that have eliminated DEI web pages recently include Northeastern University and the University of Notre Dame.

By contrast, some school officials, such as the president of the University of Minnesota System, Rebecca Cunningham, have defended DEI in the wake of President Trump’s executive order.

As Campus Reform has previously reported, the University of Michigan has spent around a quarter of a billion dollars on DEI initiatives since 2016.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Michigan for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.