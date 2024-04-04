University of Minnesota sudent body approves anti-Israel referendum in campus-wide election

Students at the University of Minnesota overwhelmingly voted to approve a referendum aimed at getting the school to divest from Israel and end study-abroad programs in the country.

The referendum was voted on by students at the University of Minnesota on March 27 alongside student government elections. It asked students if the university should “sever ties with companies complicit in war crimes and human-rights violations, war-profiting companies that recruit students on campus, and study abroad programs in Israel?”

4,125 students voted “yes” to the question, while only 864 students voted “no.”

Only 13.3% of the University of Minnesota student body voted, according to the the MN Daily.

The UMN Divest Coalition, which organized the referendum question and got it on the ballot, wrote in a social media post that the vote “shows that the UMN student body wholeheartedly supports divestment from Israel.”

”We will continue to pressure UMN admin to fully divest from Israel and all entities complicit in war crimes and human rights violations!,” the group wrote. ”Free Palestine!”

The vote is non-binding and the University of Minnesota Board of Regents isn’t required to take action on it.

Campus Reform reached out to the University of Minnesota for comment.



