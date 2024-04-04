Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

University of Minnesota sudent body approves anti-Israel referendum in campus-wide election

​Students at the University of Minnesota overwhelmingly voted to approve a referendum aimed at getting the school to divest from Israel and end study-abroad programs in the country.

Trending
1
Unhinged Rutgers prof says it’s ‘homophobic’ to note that Hamas brutalizes LGBT people

By Michael Duke 

2
IUPUI calls Campus Reform correspondent 'not to be trusted' after 'Introduction to Bondage' piece: EXCLUSIVE

By Emma Arns '26

3
Pro-Palestine protesters shut down Dem congressman's speech, University of Maryland president calls it 'democracy' in action

By Adam Sabes 

4
Harvard law professor argues it's time to 'abandon' mandatory DEI statements: 'Ideological Pledges of Allegiance'

By Adam Sabes 

5
Dept. of Ed investigates Princeton University over campus anti-Semitism response: EXCLUSIVE

By Campus Reform 

6
Even after condemning her ideas as 'racist' UCSF still employs medical prof who suggested that 'Zionist doctors' are a threat to patients

By Adam Sabes 

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
April 4, 2024, 10:11 am ET

Students at the University of Minnesota overwhelmingly voted to approve a referendum aimed at getting the school to divest from Israel and end study-abroad programs in the country.

The referendum was voted on by students at the University of Minnesota on March 27 alongside student government elections. It asked students if the university should “sever ties with companies complicit in war crimes and human-rights violations, war-profiting companies that recruit students on campus, and study abroad programs in Israel?”

4,125 students voted “yes” to the question, while only 864 students voted “no.”

Only 13.3% of the University of Minnesota student body voted, according to the the MN Daily.

[RELATED: Unhinged Rutgers prof says it’s ‘homophobic’ to note that Hamas brutalizes LGBT people]

The UMN Divest Coalition, which organized the referendum question and got it on the ballot, wrote in a social media post that the vote “shows that the UMN student body wholeheartedly supports divestment from Israel.”

”We will continue to pressure UMN admin to fully divest from Israel and all entities complicit in war crimes and human rights violations!,” the group wrote. ”Free Palestine!”

[RELATED: Columbia taps pro-Hamas, ‘anarchist interdisciplinary activist-scholar’ to teach intersectional history]

The vote is non-binding and the University of Minnesota Board of Regents isn’t required to take action on it.

Campus Reform reached out to the University of Minnesota for comment.


Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this