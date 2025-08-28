University of Nebraska disavows ICE’s new ‘Cornhusker Clink’ detention center

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln (UNL) has issued a statement distancing itself from a newly announced Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in McCook, Nebraska, after the facility adopted the “Cornhusker” name.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the expansion on on Aug. 19, thanking Gov. Jim Pillen and calling the facility the “Cornhusker Clink.” The center, previously known as the McCook Work Ethic Camp, will add 280 detention beds in cooperation with federal law enforcement.

“The University of Nebraska has had no role in the planning, naming, or future operation of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility at the McCook Work Ethic Camp and learned of it only through the federal announcement,” the university said.

The dispute centers on licensing rights as the NU Board of Regents owns the “Cornhusker” trademark, which requires permission if tied to the university’s colors or identifiers.

However, the word may be used freely in reference to the state of Nebraska. The university said it will not pursue legal action.

State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha criticized that decision, writing on X, “The University of Nebraska enforces its trademark all the time. Why not now? Using ‘Cornhusker’ to brand an ICE detention camp is a disgrace. [UNL] should defend its name and denounce this shameful use.”

Nebraska Secretary of State Laura Strimple countered that the backlash is political, saying, “Any backlash to this initiative is politically motivated. It has nothing to do with the name. Those who are opposed to Nebraska doing its fair share in securing our nation’s border want to relive the failed Biden era open border policies.”

Gov. Pillen defended the expansion, stating, “Homeland security starts at home, and, just as when I twice deployed troops to secure our southern border during the failed Biden administration, Nebraska will continue to do its part.”

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Nebraska for additional comment. This article will be updated accordingly.