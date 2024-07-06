University of North Carolina campuses required to review DEI roles

Institutions within the University of North Carolina will be required to review how each campus is complying with the Board of Governors May vote to slash DEI initiatives.

According to Higher Ed Dive, the University of North Carolina System Division of Legal Affairs sent a June 28 letter asking each institution to detail what changes in job descriptions, workforce cuts, and spending have been made.

Each institution is required to respond by Sept. 1.

While the guidance from the Division of Legal Affairs doesn’t state specifically if colleges need to eliminate DEI-related roles, it says that they cannot simply change employees’ titles.

[RELATED: UNC system moves closer to eliminating DEI staff]

“The actual work of the University must return to advancing the academic success of students with different backgrounds not different political causes — job titles and responsibilities should follow suit,” the letter states.

UNC President Peter Hans outlined what type of programs can still be permitted.

“Targeted initiatives to support specific student populations are well within the scope of the revised policy, provided they abide by nondiscrimination statutes and do not require students, staff, or faculty to adopt a political viewpoint as a condition of participation,” Hans said.

The memo also outlines that colleges should be politically neutral when issuing statements.

[RELATED: Anti-DEI movement mirrors rise of societal pushback to leftism: ANALYSIS]

“Campuses should reject the premise that making a public statement is the only way to support a particular group of students,” the letter states. “If a campus chooses to speak in support of its students, the statements should focus on just that — the affected students — without delving into political, policy, or social advocacy.”