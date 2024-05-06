University of North Dakota ‘Pride Month’ features ‘Gender Support Group’ and ‘Lavender Graduation’

The University of North Dakota hosted “UND Pride Month” this April, according to the school website.



The school’s “Pride Month” celebrated “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, asexual, intersex, and two spirit people and communities,” according to the website, which noted that “[a]lthough Pride Month is recognized in June, we celebrate in April like many colleges and universities across the nation as most students are on campus.”



Events included an April 11 talk with activist Ebo Barton, with the event description advertising: “Ebo Barton comes from salt - from the moment before worlds converge. In this world, we are still trying to articulate that mixed Black and Filipino, Transgender and Non-Binary, Queer, Artists and Educators not only matter but are precious. In another world, Barton is loved, safe, and valued. The only difference being that the latter is a path they must make themselves.”



Another event was the “Gender Support Group” on April 25, which claimed to provide “a safe and inclusive space for Trans, Non-Binary, and Gender diverse folks to connect, gain support, and learn more information.”



UND also held a “LavGrad” (“Lavender Graduation”) on April 15 for graduates identifying as LGBT, with awards granted including the “LGBTQ+ Student Leader Award” and the “Outstanding Ally to the LGBTQ+ Community Award.”



Campus Reform has previously reported on segregated graduation ceremonies on other college and university campuses. Campus Reform wrote that Rutgers University-Newark is planning to hold “Affinity Celebrations” this May for students identifying as LGBT, as well as for illegal immigrant students.



In 2023, Campus Reform reported that at least 17 schools held “separate commencements based on race, sexuality, country of origin, and even socioeconomic status.”



Campus Reform has contacted the University of North Dakota for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.