University of Oklahoma memo restricts classroom DEI practices under state mandate

On Sept. 2, the University of Oklahoma’s Division of Access and Opportunity released a memo warning professors against Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) related content, citing federal and state mandates.

The email reportedly advised educators to be prepared to defend course material for relevance, although they still may be able to teach racism and sexual topics with certain restraints.

One political science professor at the university decided to use the “privilege walk” exercise as a teaching tool in an American Federal Government course, a class taken by students to meet general education requirements.

According to the statement, the OU administration seeks to avoid violating federal mandates. “Courses must avoid methods that could be construed as discriminatory or hostile,” the email read, “[f]or example, privilege walks, race- or sex-based assignments, or requiring students to affirm certain beliefs may trigger enforcement action.”

[RELATED: Education professors push DEI while business and STEM faculty question its value, survey says]

Less than a year ago, the University of Oklahoma featured vibrant DEI programming, with a Gender and Equality Center, National Education for Women’s (NEW) Leadership program, and courses like “Leadership in LGBTQ Studies.”

In 2022, OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. even adopted the Chicago Statement, which states that members of the university “may not obstruct or otherwise interfere with the freedom of others to express views they reject or even loathe,” which Harroz Jr. then used to defend DEI values.

However, on Dec. 13, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt abolished all “positions, departments, activities, procedures, or programs to the extent they grant preferential treatment based on one person’s particular race, color, sex, ethnicity, or national origin over another’s,” among other regulations. This also included renaming the Office for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to the Division of Access and Opportunity.

“In Oklahoma, we’re going to encourage equal opportunity, rather than promising equal outcomes,” Stitt said.

[RELATED: University of West Alabama is ‘looking for loopholes’ to continue DEI programs despite state law]

In its statement regarding the governor’s executive order, OU contended that “[n]one of the state or federal laws or guidance alter a university’s obligations under federal and state law, including the anti-discrimination requirements of Titles VI and VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972, and the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.”

However, the university received internal backlash for its compliance, especially from the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) at OU, which is composed of graduate students, professors, and other university professionals, calling the measures “detrimental.”

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Oklahoma for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.