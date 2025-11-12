University of Oklahoma student appears to assault TPUSA member, others kick or remove yard signs

Multiple students were recently caught on film tampering with property belonging to a conservative student organization.

Videos from early November show several students at the University of Oklahoma kicking over and pulling yard signs out of the ground belonging to the school’s Turning Point USA chapter.

The first video shows a male student kicking over and trample one of the signs, which were advertising an event featuring Steven Crowder. When confronted by the cameraman about his motives, he replied, “Because I think Steven Crowder is an a******.”

The cameraman accuses the individual of silencing the group’s free speech, which he denies, but admits, “I’m kicking the yard signs down because I don’t agree.”

[RELATED: Fired ISU teaching assistant who flipped TPUSA table arrested again for alleged threats against Trump]

The next video shows a female student pulling one of the yard signs out of the ground and toss it onto the grass. The cameraman asks the student to not touch the signs, but when she sees the camera, she swings at him and says, “Get your stupid a** camera out of my face.”

The student refused to answer for her actions when pressed, and simply said, “F*** you b****. Get the f*** out of my face,” before walking off.

A third video shows a student casually walking across campus carrying the yard signs. He hands the signs back to the cameraman when approached, but claims that his actions were free speech. He also asserts that he was given permission to remove the signs by a university office that oversees campus advertising.

[RELATED: University of Oklahoma removes ‘safe place’ language for illegal aliens after CRO report]



The fourth student is seen kicking and walking over a sign. She then refuses to say anything when asked about her actions, but makes a series of condescending facial expressions and gestures for nearly the entire minute-long video.

No known charges have been filed against any of the students at the time of this article’s publication.

This is not the first time that conservative student activists in the state have dealt with such harassment, either. A student at Oklahoma State University was caught on camera throwing the contents of a Young America’s Foundation table across the school’s lawn, Campus Reform recently reported.

All relevant parties have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow Austin Browne on X and Instagram.