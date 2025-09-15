University of Rochester paper publishes ‘casual sex’ guide for students

On Sept. 8, the University of Rochester student paper, Campus Times, released an article entitled, ‘Sex & the CT: beginner’s guide to casual sex.’

The article opened with a series of rhetorical questions. “Do you crave hookups without hangouts? Do you want to come without commitment? Do you want desire without all the drama?,” it asks. If so, the author writes, “I have a solution to all your problems. Let me introduce you to casual sex!”

“Casual sex (often dubbed ‘hookup culture’) is simply the thrill of having sexual partners without the pressure of a relationship. This way, you can worry about your next orgasm, and not your next argument,” the article continues.

The article lists four “rules” for casual sex: Physical and mental preparation, Set boundaries, Stay safe, and Do not let sex rule your life.

Physical and mental preparation is often the “hardest to grasp,” the article tells students. People often “try to have casual sex without acknowledging if they are truly ready and end up heartbroken, confused, and feeling like a slut.”

“You should never feel that way,” the piece surmised.

Rule 2 warns against feelings that may result from sexual intercourse. “You can tell the other person that you are absolutely not looking for a relationship, but your feelings may change after sleeping together for three nights in a row. Communication is key.”

The third rule encourages the use of contraception. “Make sure to always use protection (remember, birth control protects against new humans, not herpes), keep up with your hygiene, and be honest with your partner if you’ve had any issues with sex in the past,” it states.

“This could include the things you are into and the things you’d absolutely never try,” the piece reads. ”It could also be a conversation about STDs, STIs, trauma, and more.”

The article concludes by telling students that with these rules, “casual sex can be exciting, liberating, and drama-free.” It emphasizes that “there’s zero judgment in choosing what works for you,” and to “[c]arry no shame,” because “human beings have needs.”

Campus Reform has previously reported about how many universities regularly push casual sex messaging to students from “Sex Week” on campuses like the University of Florida and Harvard University, to a sex column in The Daily Texan, the official campus newspaper of the University of Texas at Austin.

”Sex and the CT” is an ongoing series at the University of Rochester’s Campus Times. Previous articles cover student experiments with sexual arousal supplements and a female genital “grooming guide.”

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Rochester and the Campus Times for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.