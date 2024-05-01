Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

University of South Florida anti-Israel protester brought firearm to campus, shared Hamas propaganda on Facebook: Police

One of the 10 anti-Israel protesters arrested at the University of South Florida on Tuesday allegedly brought a firearm to campus, according to police.

Trending
1
Jewish ASU frat boys speak out after viral video shows them helping cops throw away Gaza Glampers' tents: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

By Michael Duke 

2
Dershowitz offers pro bono lawsuit against pro-Hamas protesters and 'everybody involved in hurting Jews'

By Campus Reform 

3
Humboldt Hamas militants hijack campus, damage estimated 'in the millions'

By Adam Sabes 

4
SOROS FUNDED, HAMAS APPROVED: Billionaire paying students to organize anti-Israel campus protests nationwide

By Adam Sabes 

5
College president arrested, accused of turning school into forced labor camp

By Lauren Cooley 

6
Harvard Crimson Editorial Board says male participation in women's sports is simply not an 'issue'

By Olivia  Krolczyk 

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
May 1, 2024, 4:14 pm ET

One of the 10 anti-Israel protesters arrested at the University of South Florida on Tuesday allegedly brought a firearm to campus, according to police.

Ten people were arrested at the protest, which police determined was unlawful based on their intent to use items brought to the protest as weapons as resistance to arrest, a university spokesperson told WFLA.

“As the day progressed, police observed participants in person and through social media expressing their intent to use some of the items they brought on campus as weapons and to resist university staff members and law enforcement officer,” the spokesperson said.

Atah Othman was one of the individuals arrested and was charged with trespassing, unlawful assembly, possession of a firearm on school property, and resisting an officer without violence.

[RELATED: LOAD ‘EM UP: NYPD enters Columbia University]

An affidavit reviewed by Campus Reform that was filed by police alleges that Othman tried to run away from officers when they were trying to arrest him. Othman also allegedly refused to place his hands behind his back.

Othman was live-streaming the protest at the University of South Florida before police arrested him.

He has shared several Hamas and Houthi propaganda videos following the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

On one Facebook post, Othman captioned a hashtag in Arabic, which read “#Intifada3.”

In a statement to the news outlet, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said that violent protests won’t be tolerated.

[RELATED: NO FOOD FOR YOU: Hungry Hamas-endorsed Columbia building occupiers beg administrators to feed them]

“Violent or unsanctioned protests on University Campuses or anywhere in Hillsborough County Florida will not be tolerated,” said Chronister. “This is Florida, a law and order state. Every student, regardless of color, creed or religion, should be able to feel safe and learn in a secure environment. Every student should be able to freely move about campus without fear of harassment or intimidation. The moment a peaceful protestor arms his or herself with a shield or attempts to occupy a space that isn’t theirs, as occurred today, they will be dispersed. And, if they choose not to follow instructions of law enforcement officers, they will be arrested as ten individuals were.”

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this