University of South Florida anti-Israel protester brought firearm to campus, shared Hamas propaganda on Facebook: Police

One of the 10 anti-Israel protesters arrested at the University of South Florida on Tuesday allegedly brought a firearm to campus, according to police.

Ten people were arrested at the protest, which police determined was unlawful based on their intent to use items brought to the protest as weapons as resistance to arrest, a university spokesperson told WFLA.

“As the day progressed, police observed participants in person and through social media expressing their intent to use some of the items they brought on campus as weapons and to resist university staff members and law enforcement officer,” the spokesperson said.

Atah Othman was one of the individuals arrested and was charged with trespassing, unlawful assembly, possession of a firearm on school property, and resisting an officer without violence.

An affidavit reviewed by Campus Reform that was filed by police alleges that Othman tried to run away from officers when they were trying to arrest him. Othman also allegedly refused to place his hands behind his back.

Othman was live-streaming the protest at the University of South Florida before police arrested him.

He has shared several Hamas and Houthi propaganda videos following the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

On one Facebook post, Othman captioned a hashtag in Arabic, which read “#Intifada3.”

In a statement to the news outlet, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said that violent protests won’t be tolerated.

“Violent or unsanctioned protests on University Campuses or anywhere in Hillsborough County Florida will not be tolerated,” said Chronister. “This is Florida, a law and order state. Every student, regardless of color, creed or religion, should be able to feel safe and learn in a secure environment. Every student should be able to freely move about campus without fear of harassment or intimidation. The moment a peaceful protestor arms his or herself with a shield or attempts to occupy a space that isn’t theirs, as occurred today, they will be dispersed. And, if they choose not to follow instructions of law enforcement officers, they will be arrested as ten individuals were.”