University of Utah Health to host 'Adolescent Gender-Affirming Care Summit'

University of Utah Health is scheduled to host a summit devoted to teaching medical professionals about “gender-affirming care” for minors.

“This regional interdisciplinary conference brings together primary care providers, advanced care clinicians, mental health providers, and professionals from various fields to advance the health and well-being of LGBTQ+ communities,” according to an information web page.

[RELATED: University medical center offers ‘gender-affirming care’ course for K-12 teachers]

Officially titled the “Adolescent Gender Affirming Care Summit,” the event will include “[i]n-depth discussions on Adolescent Gender-Affirming Care,” “[n]etworking opportunities with fellow professionals,” and “[i]nsights from leading experts in the field.” This virtual event will take place from Jan. 19- 20.

As part of the incentive for attending, participants in the summit can earn up to 16 Continuing Medical Education (CME) and Continuing Education Units, which the web page describes as “crucial for obtaining Utah’s new Transgender Treatment Certification, a requirement for providers serving transgender and gender-diverse adolescents.”

In January, Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed into law a bill that greatly restricted “gender-affirming care” for minors and required certification for physicians to treat gender dysphoria in minors.

The university encourages people to attend in order to increase so-called gender-affirming care access for minors, while combatting the “national spread of anti-LGBTQ legislation.”

[RELATED: PROF JENKINS: ‘Gender-affirming care’ is anything but]

“We also hope to provide a sense of community and networking amongst healthcare professionals offering this care,” the web page adds.

In November, Campus Reform reported that left-wing activists at Utah shut down a showing of The Daily Caller’s Damaged: The Transing of America’s Kids, which shows adverse effects from spreading transgenderism among minors.

Campus Reform contacted the University of Utah Health for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.