University of Virginia bans encampments, preempting future disruptive anti-Israel protests

The University of Virginia has banned encampments on campus in an update to its protest regulations.



The school updated its protest policies on Aug. 26. The new regulations ban outdoor camping on campus, effectively forbidding any potential future anti-Israel tent encampments. “Camping includes taking up temporary quarters utilizing a tent or other sheltering equipment, including but not limited to sleeping bags. In addition, sleeping outdoors, with or without sheltering equipment, is prohibited between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m.,” the policy clarifies.



Students and other community members still have the freedom to protest, but only if such demonstrators act lawfully and do not block or disrupt passersby from other areas on campus.



[RELATED: University of Maryland cancels anti-Israel Students for Justice in Palestine protest on Oct. 7 anniversary]



The new policies also crack down on future protesters who might seek to hide their identity. From now on, any member of the community who wears masks on campus “must present an identification document when requested by an authorized University official or otherwise establish their identity to the satisfaction of the authorized University official.”



Students who violate these rules will receive a warning from university officials. If the student in question continues with the disruptive behavior, they can be banned from classes and from the campus in general until UVA officials hear their case.



While arresting disruptive activists remains an option, UVA hopes that calling the police would be the last resort.



“Even in cases where we observe conduct that is out of compliance with University policies, our goal is to resolve the issue at the lowest level possible. We notify individuals that they are violating a University policy, explain the consequences of non-compliance, and ask them to comply,” said Kenyon Bonner, UVA’s vice president and chief student affairs officer.



UVA was the scene of a chaotic anti-Israel protest on May 4 that needed to be dispersed by police officers.



[RELATED: MIT anti-Israel activists spread map of Jewish orgs they want to ‘dismantle,’ provoking condemnation from MIT]



Several other schools have taken similar preemptive measures to preempt more anti-Israel protests ahead of the fall semester, including the University of Connecticut, the University of California, and California State University.



“The right to free expression and free inquiry is foundational to our democracy and to UVA,” said university President Jim Ryan. “In that spirit, we do our best to ensure that any regulations we place on expressive activities are content-neutral and strike the right balance, promoting free expression and ensuring that our Grounds are safe, welcoming and accessible for everyone.”



Campus Reform has reached out to UVA for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.