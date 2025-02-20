University of Virginia prof says Trump victory over Harris is like ‘slavery,’ ‘segregation,’ ‘Jim Crow’

A University of Virginia professor recently compared President Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 election to slavery and segregation.

The professor in question, Kevin Gaines, made his comments while moderating a discussion on “Race, Gender and the American Electorate” that also featured Andra Gillespie, a political science professor from Emory University, and Bertrall Ross, a law professor at the University of Virginia.

Gaines’s comments can be seen in video footage from the event posted online by The College Fix.

“The defeat of the first black woman nominee by a major party for the presidency by an openly racist and misogynistic candidate seemed to recall the voicelessness and vulnerability of black women during the eras of slavery and segregation, particularly in the Jim Crow South,” Gaines said.

“Enslaved black women endured the violence of chattel slavery and the exploitation of their labor and reproductive sexuality,” he continued.

Ross, on the other hand, claimed that Harris “handled Trump better than any candidate I have seen opposing Trump,” and added: “I mean, we’re a nation that’s plagued with misogyny and sexism. And to deny that would be to deny reality. . . . And that idea of Making America Great Again is an idea of returning to a dynamic of patriarchal control.”

Many other professors have had similar reactions to President Trump.

A University of California, Los Angeles professor criticized Trump before his inauguration, writing: “If history of the US Presidency doesn’t end with a fascist, racist and authoritarian President putting the last nail in the coffin of our democracy, Biden will be remembered for being one of our best leaders.”

Another professor, Tae Yang Kwak of Ramapo College, wrote: “Every White majority Trump voter and every internally colonized non-White Trump voter is dead to me now,” and compared Trump voters to Nazis.

A Princeton University professor, Eddie Glaude, who compared Trump to a slave owner, attributed Trump’s victory to a “sense . . . that whiteness is under threat.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Kevin Gaines and the University of Virginia for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.