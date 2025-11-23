University of Washington professor hosts OnlyFans creator in psychology class

A University of Washington (UW) psychology professor invited an OnlyFans content creator to speak during a class lecture, drawing strong criticism from conservative students who argue the event promotes “sex work” on campus.

Professor Nicole McNichols, who refers to herself as “Nicole the Sex Professor” on social media, teaches Psychology 210: Diversity of Human Sexuality. On Nov. 17, McNichols hosted 24-year-old OnlyFans creator Ari Kytsya for a discussion on modern “sex work.”

Video footage of the event, posted to Kytsya’s TikTok account, shows the influencer discussing her experiences with a crowd of roughly 1,200 students, some seated on the floor due to lack of space.

“The class includes discussion of ethical pornography and aims to eradicate shame and encourage open and frank conversations about sex,” UW spokesperson Victor Balta told Campus Reform. “It is a 200-level course and the students enrolled are adults.”

McNichols defended the invitation, stating, “OnlyFans is a multibillion-dollar part of today’s sexual media landscape… If we want open, honest, and informed conversations about sexuality, we need to include voices from the spaces where people are actually engaging.”

[RELATED: University of Washington scraps job posting after DEI loyalty pledge exposed]

But not all students agree.

“The University of Washington’s statement of excellence states that ‘We hold ourselves to the highest standards of ethics, as a beacon for our community and our world,’” sophomore Kiya Golphenee told Campus Reform. “Hosting an individual whose career is based in creating adult content really violates this standard.”



Golphenee continued, “The sexual-media industry contributes to the objectification of women, depends on exploitation, and promotes indecency - giving it an academic platform risks normalizing those dynamics and seems incredibly wrong.”

Another sophomore, Elliot Myers, told Campus Reform that “Inviting an OnlyFans creator signals a stance of openness towards prostitution and similar activity…This in turn implies that the University accepts the idea of women relying on male passions for their livelihood and with women further demeaning themselves by not producing anything meaningful for society.”

Myers added, “That the university tolerates a class inviting an OnlyFans creator shows the presence of a deep moral decay on campus that prostitution feeds on.”

Devynn Gately, a graduate student in Marine and Environmental Affairs, also objected.

“As a UW student, it was extremely disheartening to see sex work be promoted in a university classroom,” Gately told Campus Reform. “Events such as these are exactly why many people feel universities and institutions are indoctrinating young adults for the worst.”

Gately added, “We have stopped presenting college students with sensible and hopeful role models, instead students are exposed to more immorality…”

Also, Gately, pointed out the hypocritical treatment that the university draws the line at talking about God in classrooms, no prayer, no pledging allegiance to the flag, but fights to keep the classroom “woke.”

[RELATED: UW School of Medicine removes diversity question from admissions]



“The University of Washington should be ashamed of itself for allowing this event to take place in the classroom and acknowledge that this event was inappropriate and borderline predatory,” Gately told Campus Reform.

Campus Reform reached out to Kytsya for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow the author of this article on X: @prolific_paris